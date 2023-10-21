Patialvis shine at Punjab Track Cycling Championship

Our Correspondent

LUDHIANA, OCTOBER 20

Patiala shone bright in the Punjab Track Cycling Championship at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) velodrome when they won the maximum number of gold medals.

Results: In the women’s three km individual pursuit, Jaspreet Kaur from Patiala stood first, Rajbir Kaur of Ludhiana was second and Navneet Kaur of Patiala finished third.

In the 200 m sprint (women’s category), Anureet Goraya (Patiala) came in first, Priyanka (Ludhiana) finished second while Bhavika (Ludhiana) was third.

In the 200 m sprint (girls U-18 category), Ritu (Ludhiana) won the top spot followed by Gagandeep Kaur (Bathinda).

In the 500 m time trial (girls U-18 category), Yaadvi (Patiala) was first followed by Taranpreet Kaur (Patiala) and Damanpreet Kaur (Amritsar).

In the girls 500 m time trial (U-16 category), Prabhjot Kaur (Patiala) won the first prize, Naisha Aggarwal (Ludhiana) won the second prize while Japnoop Kaur Randhawa (Amritsar) won the third prize.

In the 200 m sprint (youth girls category), Nisha (Ludhiana) 1st, Bhoomi Brar (Bathinda) 2nd and Riya Verma (Bathinda) 3rd.

In the men’s category (4 km individual pursuit), Hasanpunit Singh (Patiala) finished first, Divjot Singh (Ludhiana) came in second and Ekampreet Singh (Ludhiana) came in third.

In the men’s 200 m sprint, Gurbaz Singh (Ludhiana) 1st, Karanpreet Singh (Ludhiana) 2nd and Satbir Singh (Ludhiana) 3rd.

In the boys Under-18 category 1,000 m time trial, Amritsar boys stole the show by winning the top three spots. Sahildeep Singh awarded the first prize, Birpartap Singh won the second prize and Pardeep Singh won the third prize.

In the 500 m time trial (youth boys category), Gurtaran Singh of Patiala won the contest, while Aryan of Ludhiana finished second and Gagandeep Singh of Amritsar was third.

More than 200 participants (boys, girls, men and women) vied for top honours in this one-day championship.

