PAU alumnus gets selected Colorado State University as assistant professor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

Dr Lovreet Singh Shergill, an alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has won laurels at the international level by joining as Assistant Professor of Weed Science at Colorado State University (CSU), Colorado, USA. He earned his PhD in 2016 in Weed Science from the University of Adelaide, Australia, following his MS in Agronomy from PAU in 2010. Previously, he has served as Assistant Professor of Weed Science at Montana State University. His research areas included weed biology and ecology.

At CSU, Dr Shergill will continue exploring crop-weed dynamics and develop a research programme focused on weed management strategies tailored to the region’s crops and cropping systems.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU #United States of America USA