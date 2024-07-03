PAU B-School bids farewell to MBA batch of 2022-24

ludhiana, July 2
The School of Business Studies (SBS) at PAU bid farewell to the MBA and MBA (Agri-Business) batch of 2024. The event, organised by the batch of 2023-25, was a blend of nostalgia, motivation and celebration.
Students Yash, Paramvir, Baljot, Mandeep, Charanjot, Muskan, Avantika, Kriti, and Manpreet emerged as winners in three separate games. The outgoing batch shared their experiences, offering invaluable insights and encouraging their juniors to embrace every opportunity for learning and growth. Their stories reinforced the idea that real-world experiences are irreplaceable in shaping one’s career and character.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters