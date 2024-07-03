PAU B-School bids farewell to MBA batch of 2022-24

Tribune News Service

ludhiana, July 2

The School of Business Studies (SBS) at PAU bid farewell to the MBA and MBA (Agri-Business) batch of 2024. The event, organised by the batch of 2023-25, was a blend of nostalgia, motivation and celebration.

Students Yash, Paramvir, Baljot, Mandeep, Charanjot, Muskan, Avantika, Kriti, and Manpreet emerged as winners in three separate games. The outgoing batch shared their experiences, offering invaluable insights and encouraging their juniors to embrace every opportunity for learning and growth. Their stories reinforced the idea that real-world experiences are irreplaceable in shaping one’s career and character.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.