PAU honoured with ‘Innovator in Wheat and Wheat Products Research Award’

Ludhiana, July 1
The Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS) has awarded Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) the ‘Innovator in Wheat and Wheat Products Research Award’ for 2023-24.
Dr Achla Sharma, Principal Wheat Breeder, at PAU, received the award on behalf of the university during the inaugural session of the conclave held recently at New Delhi.
Giving details about the achievement, Dr Sharma said that PAU’s innovative methods and unwavering commitment to breeding speciality wheat, such as PBW RS1, PBW Zinc2, PBW 1 Chapati and PBW 1Zn, have significantly advanced agricultural research and development in the region.
“These efforts have not only set new standards in wheat research but also greatly benefited consumers and the farming community in India, enhancing food security and promoting sustainable practices,” she added.
PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, expressing his delight, said that PAU is deeply honoured to receive the accolade, which recognises the university’s exceptional contributions to wheat research.
