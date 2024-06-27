PAU scientist bags gold medal

Ludhiana, June 26
The Principal Soil Scientist at the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources at PAU, Dr Baljit Singh, has been awarded the ISAF gold medal for 2023 by the Indian Society of Agroforestry, Jhansi for his contribution to agroforestry and his dedication to advancing the principles agroforestry.
The medal was conferred on him during the Annual General Meeting of the Indian Society of Agroforestry and National Conference on ‘Agro-ecological basis of agroforestry: Interaction, innovation, and incubation’, held at the ICAR-Central Agroforestry Research Institute in Jhansi.
His publications include 75 research papers in national and international journals, 42 extension publications, 11 book chapters, and 53 papers presented at conferences, among others.
