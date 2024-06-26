PAU signs MoAs on its technology to tackle farm fires

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 25

Working proactively to deal with the issue of paddy straw burning, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked pacts with two farm machinery manufactures including GSA Industries (Agrizone), Patiala, and Saeco Stips Pvt Limited, Doraha, for the commercialisation of PAU Surface Seeder Technology.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, congratulated the manufacturers for coming forward for the benefit of soil health and environment. “In-situ management of paddy straw has been termed as a golden process that not only avoids stubble burning but also adds to the health and productivity of the soil,” he added.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, termed PAU Surface Seeder Technology as a cost-effective method for sowing wheat in time without burning paddy residue.

Dr Hari Ram, head, Department of Agronomy, and Dr JS Gill, Agronomist, said the benefits of surface seeding include good crop stand with no-lodging, lesser effect of harsh weather conditions, water saving and curtailed use of herbicide application.

Dr Khushdeep Dharni, Associate Director, Technology Marketing and IPR Cell, said that till date, PAU has signed 23 MoAs with farm machinery manufacturers for disseminating PAU surface seeding technology at grossroots level. To promote the technology, more MoAs are likely to be signed, he added.

