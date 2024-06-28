PAU start-up displays rice quality analyser at Food India Expo 2024

Ludhiana, June 27
Agsure Innovations Private Limited, a pioneering start-up incubated at Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), recently showcased its cutting-edge AI-ML powered smartphone-based rice quality analyser at the Food India Expo 2024.
The innovative app, Agsure, analyses key parameters such as grain length, grain width, L/B ratio, number of grains, longest grain length and shortest grain length, providing farmers with precise and quick assessments of rice quality.
The Agsure team demonstrated the app’s functionality and its significant benefits for the agricultural sector. The app promises to revolutionise the way farmers evaluate their produce, ensuring better market prices and reducing losses due to quality issues.
Dr TS Riar, Principal Investigator, PABI, commended the start-up’s progress, stating, “Agsure Innovations is at the forefront of agricultural technology. Their rice quality analyser is a game-changer for farmers, providing them with a reliable and efficient tool to ensure the best quality produce.”
Dr Poonam Sachdev, Co-PI, PABI, said, “The integration of AI and ML in agriculture is essential for the future. Agsure’s innovative approach and practical solutions are exactly what the industry needs to move forward.”
Karanvir Gill, Business Manager, PABI, observed, “Agsure’s participation in this expo highlights the start-up’s commitment to advancing agricultural practices. Their technology not only benefits farmers but also contributes to the broader goal of sustainable agriculture.”
