Pedestrian, biker killed in mishaps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

A pedestrian and a motorcyclist was killed in road accident in Khanna and Samrala, respectively.

In the first case, the complainant, Ram Swaroop, said he, along with his nephew Lakhbir Singh, was going to Khanna from Ludhiana on motorcycle. Near Gurdwara Manjhi Sahib, a car rammed into our motorcycle from behind. Due to the collision, his nephew’s legs got crushed under the car and he died on the spot.

In another accident, the complainant, Ravi Singh, of Samrala said a rashly driven truck hit his brother when he was crossing a road at Lalori Kalan, Samrala. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital, but he died during the treatment.

