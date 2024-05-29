People were benifitted from PM Modi’s welfare schemes: Ravneet Bittu

Ludhiana, May 28
Ravneet Bittu, BJP candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, today exhorted residents of Ludhiana to reciprocate the gesture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who delivered a major share of social welfare schemes and development projects for the residents of Ludhiana.
While interacting with urban voters in the city today Bittu said whenever he visited Prime Minister Modi, he (Modi) had discussed the details of the ongoing projects in Ludhiana and shared the data of the beneficiaries. He said the PM was certain that the residents would stand by the BJP for the betterment of the city and the state.
Bittu said there were 7.34 lakh beneficiaries of the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana in the Ludhiana Parliament constituency. Over 4 lakh persons are linked with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He added that 3.7 lakh workers are registered with the E-Shram Card Yojana. He claimed that lakhs of local residents were getting benefits of the PM’s welfare schemes which are personally monitored by the PMO. He said these schemes would be expanded and the number of beneficiaries would also increase in the next five years. He said the Central Government schemes are aimed to support the urban poor and rural population.
Bittu said the Pardhan Mantri Mudra Yojana launched in the last budget also garnered huge response in Ludhiana and 3.18 lakh small businessmen received collateral-free loans. Ludhiana is one of the few districts where Pradhan Mantri Jandhan Yojana made a score of 100 per cent. He said that even the Ujjwala Yojana of the PM benefitted 1.38 lakh poor people in the city. He said there is a long list of beneficiaries of the PM Awaas Yojana, Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Sobhagya Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Deendayal Antodya Yojana and Rashtriya Samajik Sahayata Yojana.
Bittu added that if Ludhiana would get representation at the Centre, it would directly benefit every section of the city. He said that he would ensure that industrial workers from other states living and working in Ludhiana get full benefit of these schemes. He said he would not call them migrants since they are Indians and add to the development of Punjab substantially.
