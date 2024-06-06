PHG jawan booked for throwing tobacco into jail

Ludhiana, June 5
The city police on Tuesday registered a case against a Punjab Home Guard (PHG) jawan for throwing a packet of tobacco into the Central Jail, Ludhiana. Four inmates who connived with the guard were also nominated in the case.
The suspects have been identified as PHG Ravi Kumar and inmates Charanjit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Jagmohan Singh.
Assistant superintendent of jail Surinderpal Singh said on June 4 during a surprise checking in the jail, 32 sachets of tobacco were seized from four jail inmates. Later, when the inmates were questioned, they admitted that PHG Ravi Kumar had thrown tobacco into the jail, following which the jawan was also booked. Now, the guard would also be questioned and his role in earlier incidents of throwing drugs or other illegal products in the jail would also be verified. Connivance of the guard with other inmates would also be probed. So far, a case under the Prisons Act was registered against the suspects.
A few days ago, the police had also nabbed a man for throwing drugs into the jail.
