Pigeon flying brawl claims youth’s life

Ludhiana, June 25
A 21-year-old youth was killed by a father-son duo in the fight over pigeon-flying competition at the Ikolaha village in Khanna.
The suspects have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Vicky, and his son Daman Aujla of Ikolaha Khanna. The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Mana.
The complainant, Rahul, alleged that on June 23, a pigeon-flying competition was held at the village. The deceased had an argument with Kuldeep over some issue. At 9pm, Kuldeep and his son Daman turned up and started abusing Gurdeep.
Daman then hit on the victim’s head with an iron rod. Gurdeep was taken to a hospital in Chandigarh where he died during the treatment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...