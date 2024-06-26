Pigeon flying brawl claims youth’s life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 25

A 21-year-old youth was killed by a father-son duo in the fight over pigeon-flying competition at the Ikolaha village in Khanna.

The suspects have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Vicky, and his son Daman Aujla of Ikolaha Khanna. The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Mana.

The complainant, Rahul, alleged that on June 23, a pigeon-flying competition was held at the village. The deceased had an argument with Kuldeep over some issue. At 9pm, Kuldeep and his son Daman turned up and started abusing Gurdeep.

Daman then hit on the victim’s head with an iron rod. Gurdeep was taken to a hospital in Chandigarh where he died during the treatment.

