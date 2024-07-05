Ludhiana Police crack whip on drug smugglers, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 4

Ever since the police have started to act tough on drug peddlers, cases are being registered on a daily basis and the number of arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has also risen.

In the last 24 hours, three cases were registered at different police stations against the peddlers and prohibited tablets were recovered from them.

In the first case, the Jamalpur police have arrested Raj Pandey from near 33 feet road with 300 intoxicating tablets. A case was registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

The Focal Point police have also arrested Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Neechi Mangli area. He was apprehended from Sua Bridge, Ucchi Mangli and 70 tablets of Etizolam and 20 tablets of Alprazolam and a bike were seized from him.

In yet another such incident, 380 tablets of Lomotil were recovered from Pawan Kumar, a resident of Tajpur road. The accused was arrested from near EWS colony near Tajpur Road.

