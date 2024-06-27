Police meet villagers over drug issue, assure action

Ludhiana, June 26
After residents of Talwandi Kalan village caught some drug addicts, who came to the village to buy heroin, and blamed the police for not taking action against the smugglers residing in their village, ACP (West) Jasvir Gill and Inspector Veer Inder Singh today held a meeting with the villagers.
Police officials assured them that they would identify the smugglers and take strict action against them.
On Tuesday, villagers had cornered some drugs addicts who revealed that they had come to buy drugs from the village based smugglers. They had also given names of the smugglers to the villagers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens