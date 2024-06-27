Police meet villagers over drug issue, assure action

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

After residents of Talwandi Kalan village caught some drug addicts, who came to the village to buy heroin, and blamed the police for not taking action against the smugglers residing in their village, ACP (West) Jasvir Gill and Inspector Veer Inder Singh today held a meeting with the villagers.

Police officials assured them that they would identify the smugglers and take strict action against them.

On Tuesday, villagers had cornered some drugs addicts who revealed that they had come to buy drugs from the village based smugglers. They had also given names of the smugglers to the villagers.

