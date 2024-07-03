 Ludhiana Police renew offensive against drugs, gangsters : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
2,735 held in 2,580 cases in past 6 months, 305 held with 1,405 kg contraband, 69 gangs neutralised by catching 262 gangsters

CP Kuldeep Singh Chahal inspects seized consignments of drugs before they are destroyed.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

Renewing its sustained campaign against drugs, gangsters, and criminals, the Commissionerate Police have achieved major breakthrough during the past six months of this year.

Acting tough, the police have arrested as many as 2,735 criminals in 2,580 cases registered under 26 different crime heads from January 1 to June 30, which also marked the end of British-era criminal laws.

Arrests made this year so far included 305 in 236 NDPS cases from whom a huge cache of over 1,405-kg contraband has been recovered.

Besides neutralising 69 gangs with the arrest of their 262 active members and recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, the police personnel also caught hold of 1,045 proclaimed offenders and history-sheeters during the past six months.

Moreover, the cases for attachment of properties worth Rs 13 crore of five drug lords confiscated during the past six months were also sent for approval of the competent authority.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, which was earlier famous for all good reasons and popularly known as Manchester of India, had recently attained the dubious distinction of being the hotspot for illegal drug trade.

The recent disclosure by the NCB had further put the district under focus for being the hub of an international drugs syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence as the cases registered under various provisions of the NDPS Act, accused arrested and recoveries of contraband and intoxicant substances have also increased manifold in the state’s industrial and business capital.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal told The Tribune here on Tuesday that the Commissionerate Police had been waging a war on drugs and all-out efforts were being made to catch smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and, in turn, prevent narcotics-related offences.

He said a sustained campaign had also been launched against gangsters, history-sheeters, notorious elements, liquor smugglers and POs, who were evading law for long.

A 2009-batch IPS officer, Chahal, who had joined as the Ludhiana police chief in November last, said the anti-drug drive had led to arrest of 305 smugglers in 236 cases registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and recovered almost 1,405 kg of contraband and intoxicant pills and capsules.

While the maximum seizure was of 1,285 kg poppy husk, 11 kg heroin, 17 kg opium, and 58 gm ICE, popularly known as costly party drug, were also among the major recoveries.

Among other varieties of drugs confiscated included 87 kg ganja, 15 kg poppy husk green plants, 50 gm charas, 554 gm intoxicating powder and over 53,000 pills, capsules and injections that were misused for intoxication.

The police had also recommended attachment of properties worth Rs 13 crore belonging to five habitual offenders.

Under the anti-gangster operation, 262 wanted gangsters from 69 gangs, which were neutralised, were arrested to solve at least 148 cases in which they were involved.

The action against illegal use of arms and ammunition led to the arrest of 21 criminals in 17 cases under the Arms Act and the IPC relevant sections with the recovery of 49 pistols/ revolvers, three rifles, 356 cartridges and 26 magazines.

The rampant illegal liquor smuggling was also checked with the arrest of 152 smugglers in 119 cases under the relevant sections of the Excise Act and recovery of 68 litre illicit liquor, 17,318-litre licit liquor, 1.43 lakh litre lahan, and over 8,600-litre beer.

As many as 1,045 POs and history-sheeters were apprehended in cases pertaining to various criminal offences, in which they were wanted for a long time.

Cracking the whip against property crime, the police have arrested 846 suspects in 719 cases with the recovery of stolen property worth over Rs 4.09 crore. Besides, 396 stolen vehicles, 944 mobile phones, 514 gm gold ornaments and almost 3 kg silver ornaments have also been seized. The illegal business of gambling was also checked with the arrest of 171 gamblers in 73 cases with the seizure of over Rs 2.2-lakh cash used for gambling.

Zero tolerance for drugs: CP

“We are adopting a zero-tolerance approach against drug smugglers, gangsters and other criminals. Nobody involved directly or indirectly in any illegal trade and crime will be spared at any cost. The sustained drive against drugs, gangsters and criminals would continue in future as well to target all big and small fish involved. The properties of the drug smugglers are being attached to act as a deterrent,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, CP.

