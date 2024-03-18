Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 17

The Municipal Corporation (MC) persisted in its drive to combat illegal political advertisements, aiming to enforce the model code of conduct for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nevertheless, no decisive action has been taken against politicians accountable for defacing public properties in the city.

MC teams conducted a campaign to remove the defacements in city areas of seven constituencies — Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West and Ludhiana North.

According to the report compiled by the corporation as of Sunday regarding the enforcement of the model code of conduct, a total of 2,991 advertisements, comprising 44 wall writings, 1,996 posters, 615 banners and 336 other materials, were recorded on public properties. Of these, 1,842 defacements were removed. Specifically, 491 defacements were removed in the Ludhiana East constituency, 555 in Ludhiana South, 333 in Atam Nagar, and 463 in Ludhiana North. However, no case was lodged.

Furthermore, 416 advertisements, including 10 wall writings, 280 posters, 111 banners, and 15 others, were observed on private properties. Among these, 176 defacements were removed from the Ludhiana West constituency, with no cases filed.

Numerous political advertisements on both public and private properties are yet to be removed from various areas of the city. Several politicians have prominently displayed their photos on religious advertisements near Damoria Bridge and other parts of the city. Additionally, a political party has painted its advertisement on the wall of Damoria Bridge. Moreover, a banner featuring photos of Chief Minister and the Health Minister was spotted on the wall of a government department on Hambran Road, here.

An official from the MC said they were systematically assessing various areas of the city and it might take a few more days to eliminate existing political advertisements. The report had been forwarded to the higher authorities and subsequent action would be taken in accordance with their directives.

In December 2023, the MC issued a public notice instructing violators to remove unauthorised political, social and religious banners or hoardings from public properties in 15 days. The civic body also announced its intention to take action against violators under the Defacement of Public Property Act, 1985. However, despite these measures, the violators persisted in their actions, and the MC did not take decisive action at that time.

