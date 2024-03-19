Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, March 18

Violating the model code of conduct, pictures of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can be still seen at hoardings at Aam Aadmi Clinic (AAC) located near Chand Cinema. Though most of the pics have been covered, these remain an exception.

The state Health Department has already written to all district heads in the state to either remove or cover pictures of the Chief Minister as the model code of conduct has been imposed.

Dr Rupinder Gill, under whose zone the Aam Aadmi Clinic falls, said he had already issued instructions to the officials concerned and asked them to cover the pictures.

“I will again ask the doctor concerned to cover the picture as it is a clear violation of the poll code,” he said.

Not only outside but pictures of the Chief Minister have also been put inside all clinics and some clinics also have flex boards carrying images of the Punjab and Delhi Chief Ministers.

BJP chief gets notice

Assistant Returning Officer, Ludhiana West-cum-Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, has served a notice on Ludhiana BJP president Rajnish Dhiman, stating that a few party workers, including Sunita Saini, Aman Saini and Balwinder Singh Bindar, had violated the poll code, which was imposed on March 16. On March 17, a camp was organised, which was in violation of the poll code.

A complaint regarding the same was received by the office through WhatsApp. The BJP president has been told to submit his reply to the office within 24 hours and also mention, if any permission was sought to hold the camp. In case the reply is not given or delayed, action, as per the Election Commission, will be taken against the violators, said the Assistant Returning Officer. The notice was served today.

