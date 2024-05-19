Poll events continue despite heat

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 18

Election-related events continued unabated at the local town and surrounding localities falling under Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituencies despite the scorching heat with mercury now touching over 45°C.

Office-bearers and activists of various wings of the saffron outfit held a function at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk to inaugurate the election office of BJP candidate Geja Ram Valmiki. Veteran leader Ramesh Ghaie chaired the function and Parmod Gupta and Kirti Sharma led respective groups while welcoming Valmiki.

Highlighting achievements of the NDA Government led by Narendra Modi at national and international level, the candidate regretted that leaders of rival parties had been trying to destabilise the government that had emerged as ‘panacea’ for all sections of society including minorities.

Aam Aadmi Party Candidate for Ludhiana Ashok Parashar Pappi interacted with residents of Mini Chhapar, Ghungrana, Dhurkot, Ranguwal, Phallewal, Ballowal, Saholi, Khadur, Mohi and Jangpur villages during an elaborate Jan Samwaad (public dialogue) programme held under supervision of Dakha halqa incharge Kanwal Nain Singh Kang.

Addressing a gathering at the southernmost village of the constituency, Hargobindpura (Mini Chhapar), Ashok Pappi Parashar said strengthening health and education facilities in rural areas of the constituency will be his top priority. “Having observed standard of facilities at the only civil hospital in Ludhiana city and woes of patients from villages seeking medical facilities at PGI, Chandigarh, we have decided a quaternary level multispecialty hospital at par with PGI would be established in Ludhiana,” said Pappi, adding that special counters will be set up at the said hospital for attending rural patients.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Mandi