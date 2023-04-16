Positivity rate on rise, 21 new cases

Ludhiana, April 15
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, 21 persons tested positive for Covid in the district today.
Every day, the positivity rate is going up. On Monday, it was 2.13 per cent while today it has reached 4.04 per cent. Positivity rate refers to the number of people who tested positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.
At present, 15 patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals. Now, there are 138 active cases in the district.
Those who tested positive today include 11 persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, one diagnosed during the OPD visit, one contact of positive persons, one healthcare worker, three antenatal care patients, a pre-operative case while three persons are still being traced by the Health Department.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,934 persons have tested positive and 3,021 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Saturday, 520 samples were sent for testing which include 319 RT-PCR and 201 antigen samples.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur appealed to residents to adhere to safety protocols such as wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.
Positivity rate in dist this week
- April 10: 2.13
- April 11: 2.70
- April 12: 2.73
- April 13: 2.80
- April 14: 3.43
- April 15: 4.04
COVID Figures
Samples: 40,97,357
Positive: 1,13,934
Deaths: 3,021
For any information related to Covid Contact:
0161-2444193
0161-4622276
