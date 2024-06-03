Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

A post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A and other documents for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency was conducted by District Election Officer Sakshi Sawhney on Sunday in the presence of General Observer Divya Mittal and representatives of candidates at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The scrutiny was carried out to check polling stations where any significant event, EVM-related or other, was reported, whether polling took place in the absence of any polling agent, polling stations where the number of electors who cast their votes using documents other than Elector’s Photo Identity Card exceeded 25 per cent of the total votes polled in the station, stations where over 10 per cent of the electors have been identified as ASD (absent/shifted/deleted) turned up to vote, stations where the polling percentage is plus 15 per cent or minus 15 per cent than the average polling percentage of the Assembly constituency and others.

However, no discrepancy was found during the scrutiny and candidates and representatives expressed complete satisfaction over the polling procedure.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU