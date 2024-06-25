Potholed roads cause of anxiety as Ahmedgarh awaits monsoon

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 24

The monsoon is usually welcomed with a deep sigh of relief but here, residents of the local town and surrounding localities are anxious on the thought of pre-monsoon rains.

The majority of roads here have been rendered non-motorable due to potholes and the rains would compound the problem by making the surface muddy and slippery.

Condition of roads leading to Chhapar, Chhanna, Dhulkot, Jagera and Jandali is deplorable, making journeys uncomfortable. To aggravate the situation, some portions of these roads lie submerged in sewage make driving risky as commuters are unable to notice uncovered manholes and deeper potholes.

Monsoon is just a few days away and residents see hope when it comes to recarpeting or construction of inner roads before the opening of educational institutes after the summer break. Consequently, their wards might have to wade through knee-deep water on these roads.

Residents led by former councillor and Congress Block president Deepak Sharma regretted that almost all approach roads to the town and those connecting Bajrang Akhara, Municipal Park, Jandali Bridge, cremation ground, graveyards, Guga Mari Chhapar and Hargobind Pura lie broken due to poor maintenance and frequently overflowing sewage. The concerned authorities seem to be withdrawn and indifferent to the extent that the roads connecting government offices including the municipal council and police station are in a pitiable condition. Residents have demanded that all roads be recarpeted or repaired without further delay. For now, residents have to search for alternate routes to their destination to prevent their vehicles from damage caused by potholes, bumps and mud. Sources revealed that lack of funds and a lackadaisical attitude of authorities concerned had worsened the condition of the majority of roads connecting the town with surrounding localities.

SDO Municipal Council Hemant Kumar said development works had been disrupted earlier due to return of grants during the General Election, procedural issues followed by imposition of the poll code and now, due to the non filling of posts of president, senior vice-president and vice-president.

“As the posts of SVP and VP fell vacant on May 3, we have sought approval of designated officers in the district administration for inviting tenders afresh after the model code of conduct was lifted recently,” said Hemant Kumar, adding that the file is presently pending for necessary action at the office of Director Local Bodies.

Once the process for inviting and opening tenders is completed under the supervision of Malerkotla Additional Deputy Commissioner around a dozen development works amounting to around Rs 3.76 crore would be started simultaneously, said the SDO.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Monsoon