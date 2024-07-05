Power cuts, water shortage irk residents

Ludhiana, July 4
Residents of Jawahar Nagar Camp held a protest on the main road against the authorities concerned as they had to bear the humid weather without power for the past two days. The residents protested and raised slogans against the authorities and the government and held them accountable for their miserable condition.
The protesters, including women and children, were a harried lot due to the absence of power for about 48 hours due to which they were not even able to get the water supply.
They said they were going here and there but nothing was done to provide relief to them and at last they had to come out, sit on the road to wake up authorities.
The police were called later as there was a huge traffic jam. After the intervention of the police, the protesters dispersed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK election 2024 results: Rishi Sunak says 'I am sorry'; Opposition set for landslide victory
Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says peop...
Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims
The Congress leader later visited Hathras where he met the i...
6 arrested for Hathras stampede, Rs 1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser
UP cops say Bhole Baba to be grilled if required, criminal p...
Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking by 8-member Punjab Police team
Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa said he would be taken to...
Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’
All victims identified, bodies handed over to kin: DM