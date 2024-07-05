Power cuts, water shortage irk residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 4

Residents of Jawahar Nagar Camp held a protest on the main road against the authorities concerned as they had to bear the humid weather without power for the past two days. The residents protested and raised slogans against the authorities and the government and held them accountable for their miserable condition.

The protesters, including women and children, were a harried lot due to the absence of power for about 48 hours due to which they were not even able to get the water supply.

They said they were going here and there but nothing was done to provide relief to them and at last they had to come out, sit on the road to wake up authorities.

The police were called later as there was a huge traffic jam. After the intervention of the police, the protesters dispersed.

