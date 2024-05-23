Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Ludhiana, May 22
Noted Punjabi actor and BJP leader Preeti Sapru said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several welfare schemes have reached the people in the country.
Addressing a press conference, she said there was a time when poor citizens had to make repeated rounds of offices even for small benefits and had to give up their rights in frustration. But the situation has now changed, she observed.
Preeti Sapru said during the past 10 years, the Centre had been successful in bringing many schemes and eligible were being given benefits by following the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. She said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was a new concept aimed at saturating all government schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Swanidhi, PM Awas Yojana, etc.
She said 45,116 farmers of Ludhiana were getting Rs 6,000 every year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Besides, 4,981 Soil Health Cards had been made in Ludhiana and 7,34,338 card holders in the Ludhiana constituency were getting free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and 40,2,024 people were getting free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. 26,803 youth of Ludhiana were trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.
The actor appealed to voters to not to fall in the trap of the Congress, AAP and SAD and vote in favour of the BJP only.
