Prioritise development over divisive politics: Warring

Ludhiana, May 24

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate for Ludhiana, is urging Punjabis to prioritise development over religious or sectarian appeals, arguing that both AAP and the BJP have fallen short in serving the people.

During his campaign stops in Dakha and Ludhiana North, the PPCC chief underscored his dedication to tangible advancements for the city.

“Punjabis will opt for substantive issues over divisive rhetoric and empty promises from the BJP and AAP,” Warring said.

“Voters deserve a representative who genuinely champions their interests and delivers on commitments. PM Modi’s disregard for Punjabi interests is evident,” the Congress leader said.

He criticised the BJP for catering solely to a privileged few, citing examples such as Rs 16 lakh crore in loans wrote off for select individuals and privatisation of vital public assets such as airports, ports, railways, mines and electricity departments.

“The BJP has consistently favoured a privileged few, betraying the trust of the public,” Warring asserted. “In contrast, the Congress has consistently prioritised national development. Our manifesto is dedicated to genuine progress and addressing the diverse needs of all citizens,” he said.

He criticised AAP for squandering borrowed funds without significant developmental outcomes and failing to deliver on promises such as eradicating drug abuse within three months.

The Congress leader flayed the AAP government for misleading the public with unverified claims of creating 40,000 jobs and highlighted the worsening law and order situation, exemplified by the tragic murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Cong candidates’ vision

Encapsulating a comprehensive approach to development, emphasising infrastructure rejuvenation, environmental sustainability and industrial expansion. Key initiatives include the completion of the Ring Road project, extensive reforestation with indigenous species and ensuring adequate water supply to local industries. Proposes subsidies for electric and CNG autos, establishment of EV infrastructure and incentivising solar power. He aims to rehabilitate the Buddha Dariya, foster industrial clusters and improve connectivity with the Halwara airport. Social welfare measures encompass support for farmers and better public transportation.

