Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 1

Hours after the alleged loot of PRTC bus conductor at Ladhowal toll barrier at gunpoint, the industrial hub of Ludhiana witnessed another major crime on Wednesday. Three robbers shot at an employee of Eastman company at Focal Point chowk late evening and snatched a bag containing Rs 3 lakh from him.

The injured was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition was stated to be critical.

As per the information, company employee Ajay Kumar was sent to withdraw cash from HDFC Bank. After withdrawing Rs 3 lakh, he was heading back to the company on his motorcycle. When he reached Focal Point chowk, three robbers on two motorcycles stopped him on the way and snatched his bag.

When Ajay resisted of the robbers, one of them fired bullets in his stomach, police sources said despite suffering bullet injury an injured Ajay tried to chase the robbers but he fell down.

He was later taken to the hospital by some passersby where his condition was stated to be critical.

Focal Point police station cops reached the spot and started the probe.

Police checked over a dozen CCTV cameras to get clue about the robbers.