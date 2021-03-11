Overcharging for Covid vaccination: Ludhiana private hospital served show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Despite the Union Government’s order of not to charge more than Rs 386 for Covid vaccination, a private hospital in the city was found flouting the rules with impunity by overcharging its consumers. A show-cause notice has been issued by the district administration.

Complaints came to fore that Shree Raghunath Hospital was charging as high as Rs 780 for Covishield and Rs 1,200 for Covaxin against the government’s fixed price for dose at Rs 225, plus hospitals can charge Rs 150 as service tax, and after the GST the total cost comes out at Rs 386.

A beneficiary of Covishield vaccine from Shree Raghunath Hospital said she went to the hospital on April 19 to get her dose and was shocked to know that they had not factored in the price revision and were charging as per the old rates.

Ranjeet Kaur, hospital administrator of Raghunath Hospital, said earlier they were charging more but from today they have revised the rates. “From today onwards we have started charging Rs 386 for both Covishield and Covaxin,” she said.

She said the hospital had bought the vaccine at higher rates but after that they were asked to administer the same at low prices. “The policy lacks clarity and we had even approached the district health authorities in this regard. Now, who will compensate our losses and who will reimburse our money, there is no answer to our queries,” added Ranjeet Kaur.

Later during the day, a show-cause notice was served on the hospital by the Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said the rate of both Covishield and Covaxin as fixed by the government for private hospitals is Rs 225 per dose plus Rs 150 as service charge.

She said that after receiving the complaint, the District Immunisation Officer was sent to the hospital to inquire into the matter. The officer has issued a show-cause notice and they have been asked to explain why their vaccination centre should not be shut down.

The DC has urged all private hospitals to not indulge in overcharging and warned of strict action if any hospital is caught doing so.