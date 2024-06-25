Protest at Ladhowal toll plaza enters its ninth day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

Protest by farmers at Ladhowal Toll Plaza continued for the ninth day today and farmers are adamant not to lift the dharna till the toll tax is reduced. While the NHAI is incurring losses of upto Rs 1 crore every day, commuters seem a happy lot.

Dilbagh Singh, president of Bharti Kisan Mazdoor Union, said the farmers are not going to lift the dharna till the toll fee is decreased and will move to shut offices of the toll company if their demands are not met by June 30.

Today, former Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and some councillors also met the protesting farmers.

The Ladhowal toll plaza is the costliest barrier in Punjab and farmers demand that toll charges should be reduced to a minimum of around Rs 150 for multiple rides within 24 hours.

Amrik Singh, a commuter, was all smiles as he crossed the barrier without paying the toll. “This has come as a relief for I have to travel frequently to Jalandhar and often end up paying through my nose,” he said.

