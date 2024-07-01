PSPCL employee dies while rectifying fault in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 30

A Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employee, who was repairing a fault in the electricity supply near Chungi No. 5 in Jagraon, got electrocuted yesterday evening. The deceased has been identified as Mandeep Singh, resident of Dholan village.

On receiving complaint of a fault in the electricity supply, Mandeep Singh climbed a pole near Chungi No. 5 to rectify it. While repairing the fault, he accidently touched live wires and fell straight on the road. Seriously injured Mandeep was rushed to a hospital by fellow workers where a doctor declared him brought dead.

On learning about Mandeep’s death other employees working under a contractor in the PSPCL got angry. Dozens of employees held a sit-in outside the complaint house of the PSPCL on Saturday night and raised slogans against the powercom and the Punjab Government.

The protesting employees said as there was no safety equipment, there was always danger to their lives while they fixed faults in the electricity supply. They alleged that they did not even have torches, gloves and ladders what to expect about other safety equipment.

They said not only this, the maintenance work was done by only two employees on 10 PSPCL feeders. Due to powercom’s apathy towards contractual employees, their colleagues were dying every day, the protesters said. The government was not paying attention to employees working under the contract system, they added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PSPCL