Punjab Agricultural University faculty share stress management strategies

Ludhiana, June 28
University Counselling and Placement Guidance Cell, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in collaboration with Institute of Agriculture (IOA), Gurdaspur organised a session on ‘Pre-Examination Stress Management’.
Dr Vandana Kanwar, associate professor, discussed stress-related issues expressed by the students before and after the examination. She also shared strategies like problem solving, critical thinking and options to overcome the stress.
Dr Harpal Singh Randhawa, in-charge, IOA, Gurdaspur, encouraged the students to prepare well for the examinations.
Dr Khushdeep Dharni, associate director, University Counselling and Placement Guidance Cell, said effective stress management leads to positive results and success in life.
