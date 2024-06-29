Punjab Agricultural University PABI’s incubation team organises networking session for 31 start-ups

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

The RAFTAAR Incubation Committee (RIC) convened its third and fourth meetings at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The meetings were chaired by Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, and attended by a diverse group of 31 start-ups eager to advance their innovative agricultural solutions.

At the meet, each start-up provided an overview of their projects, highlighting their innovative approaches to solving key challenges in agriculture and allied sectors. They showcased their progress made with the support of Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), PAU.

The committee provided detailed feedback and strategic advice to each start-up, focusing on refining their business models, enhancing product development and identifying potential market opportunities.

Dr Bhullar, in his address, emphasised the critical role of innovation in driving the agricultural sector forward and reiterated the commitment of the RAFTAAR Incubation Committee to support and nurture emerging agripreneurs. He also expressed his enthusiasm for the diverse range of ideas presented and the potential impact they could have on enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Dr TS Riar, Additional Director Communication and Principal Investigator (PI) of PABI, said, “The enthusiasm and innovative spirit demonstrated by these start-ups are inspiring. It is our goal to provide them with the resources and guidance to turn their ideas into disruptive solutions that benefit the agricultural community.”

Dr Poonam A Sachdev, Co-PI, PABI, stated, “The RAFTAAR programme is a great initiative that bridges the gap between research and praxis. By supporting these start-ups, we are not only fostering innovation but also ensuring that these advancements reach the farmers and contribute to sustainable agricultural practices.”

