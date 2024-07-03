Punjab Agricultural University sees rush of students on first day of counselling

Ludhiana, July 2
After receiving a record-breaking number of applications for the entrance examinations, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) saw an unprecedented rush of students, seeking admission to the various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes during the academic session 2024-25, on the first day of the counselling today.
Students from various parts of Punjab and other states as well as NRIs flocked to the university for the counselling, which will continue for the next three days.
Providing details, Rishi Pal Singh, registrar, PAU, said that the recently conducted examinations including Common Entrance Test (CET), Agriculture Aptitude Test (AAT) and Ballowal Saunkhri Entrance Test broke all records, inviting a total of 5,446 applications this year in comparison to the last five years. Admission was being given on purely merit basis, but since the counselling was set to continue for the next three-days, other students will also be given a chance as per the number of the seats vacant, he added.
Singh added the university was delighted to see the overwhelming response to the agriculture education this year, signifying youths’ preference for education in India over abroad.
