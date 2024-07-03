Punjab Agricultural University trains women in herbal soap, beverage making

Ludhiana, July 2
Under the aegis of All India Coordinated Research Project-Women in Agriculture (AICRP-WIA), the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, organised a training course on ‘herbal soap-making’ and ‘nutritious beverages’ at Boparai Kalan village.
As many as 50 farm women participated in the course which covered the entire soap-making process from sourcing raw materials to packaging of the final product.
Dr Shivani Rana, scientist, AICRP-WIA, equipped the women with skills and knowledge needed to prepare handmade soaps which they could sell locally.
She also explained that soap making is a simple yet profitable venture that could be started with minimal investment and resources. Further, she emphasised the importance and use of natural ingredients, aligning with growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products.
Besides, participants were also given hands-on-training in the making of nutritious beverages such as Aam Panna and watermelon punch by Dr Rana and Dr Aditi Sewak and Dr Shruti Jain.
