Punjab Agricultural University trains women in herbal soap, beverage making

Ludhiana, July 2

Under the aegis of All India Coordinated Research Project-Women in Agriculture (AICRP-WIA), the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, organised a training course on ‘herbal soap-making’ and ‘nutritious beverages’ at Boparai Kalan village.

As many as 50 farm women participated in the course which covered the entire soap-making process from sourcing raw materials to packaging of the final product.

Dr Shivani Rana, scientist, AICRP-WIA, equipped the women with skills and knowledge needed to prepare handmade soaps which they could sell locally.

She also explained that soap making is a simple yet profitable venture that could be started with minimal investment and resources. Further, she emphasised the importance and use of natural ingredients, aligning with growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products.

Besides, participants were also given hands-on-training in the making of nutritious beverages such as Aam Panna and watermelon punch by Dr Rana and Dr Aditi Sewak and Dr Shruti Jain.

