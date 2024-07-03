Punjab Agricultural University V-C meets beekeepers, assures institutional support

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

With beekeeping emerging as a lucrative allied agricultural enterprise, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), held a meeting with the members of Progressive Beekeepers’ Association (PBKA) today, to address their issues concerning apiculture as well as sale, marketing and profitability from honey-based products.

On the occasion, the V-C stressed on maintaining the purity and quality of honey as well as producing adulteration-free products. Stating that beekeeping and its processing have yielded enormous fiscal profits for the farmers and entrepreneurs in Punjab, the V-C assured constant support to the beekeepers in addressing the challenges coming in their way.

Jatinder Singh Sohi, president, PBKA, said scientific expertise and government’s ardent support were vital for the success of beekeeping. Raising the issue of adulteration in honey, he called for bringing a law into force to check the sale of adulterated honey, which was playing with the health of residents. Additionally, he also sought regularisation of honey prices and holding of debate on the characteristics of frozen honey.

Dr Jaspal Singh, Principal Entomologist, shared the PAU’s latest research findings for the increased production and profitability of honey.

