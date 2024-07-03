 Punjab Agricultural University V-C meets beekeepers, assures institutional support : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Punjab Agricultural University V-C meets beekeepers, assures institutional support

Punjab Agricultural University V-C meets beekeepers, assures institutional support

Punjab Agricultural University V-C meets beekeepers, assures institutional support

With beekeeping emerging as a lucrative allied agricultural enterprise, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), held a meeting with the members of Progressive Beekeepers’ Association (PBKA) today, to address their issues concerning apiculture as well as sale, marketing and profitability from honey-based products. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

With beekeeping emerging as a lucrative allied agricultural enterprise, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), held a meeting with the members of Progressive Beekeepers’ Association (PBKA) today, to address their issues concerning apiculture as well as sale, marketing and profitability from honey-based products.

On the occasion, the V-C stressed on maintaining the purity and quality of honey as well as producing adulteration-free products. Stating that beekeeping and its processing have yielded enormous fiscal profits for the farmers and entrepreneurs in Punjab, the V-C assured constant support to the beekeepers in addressing the challenges coming in their way.

Jatinder Singh Sohi, president, PBKA, said scientific expertise and government’s ardent support were vital for the success of beekeeping. Raising the issue of adulteration in honey, he called for bringing a law into force to check the sale of adulterated honey, which was playing with the health of residents. Additionally, he also sought regularisation of honey prices and holding of debate on the characteristics of frozen honey.

Dr Jaspal Singh, Principal Entomologist, shared the PAU’s latest research findings for the increased production and profitability of honey.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

2
Jalandhar

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

3
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

4
India

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

5
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

6
Chandigarh

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

7
India

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

8
Punjab

Blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi’s air pollution unfair: NGT member Justice Sudhir Agarwal

9
India

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

10
Himachal

Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

‘We did not find Baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...

Modi hurls balak buddhi barb at Rahul, terms Congress parasite

PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite

Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

Defies logic: Rahul on expunged remarks

Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks

Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal’s oath to Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters


Cities

View All

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Amritsar: Once in high demand, price of oxygen cylinders pinches consumers, unit owners

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Atishi declares L-G’s order on development panel null & void

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution