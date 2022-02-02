PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong govt has become a laughing stock, says SAD-BSP candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, February 1
SAD-BSP candidate from Ludhiana (West) Maheshinder Singh Grewal was overwhelmed with the response of voters that he received during door-to-door canvassing in Model Gram and surrounding localities, supposedly a citadel of Cabinet Minister and sitting legislator from this segment Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
During his interaction with the voters, Grewal highlighted misgovernance of the Congress government in the past five years.
“Political scenario has worsened, particularly with the change of guard (Charanjit Singh Channi replacing Capt Amarinder Singh) and appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state president of the ruling party. The Congress government has become a laughing stock due to infighting and collision course even on minor or insignificant issues,” he remarked.
Several people complained about poor roads, choked sewer lines and lack of civic amenities in most of the residential areas in the vicinity.
If the SAD-BSP alliance was voted to power, it would take up the matter of making officials and councillors accountable for delivery of civic amenities and services. The government and the administration would be people-centric, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...