Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids ex-Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid’s residence in disproportionate assets case

Ludhiana, March 13
The Vigilance Bureau has initiated an inquiry against Congress leader and former MLA from Gill Constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid in a disproportionate assets case.
A technical team of Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted raids at Vaid’s residence and a nearby cafe in Ludhiana’s Sarabha Nagar on Monday.
Talking to the media, an official said an inquiry is underway regarding which they came to check Vaid’s properties today. The team checked Vaid’s house and a nearby cafe, which was said to be run by his son. Sources said some more properties would also be checked.
Ludhiana SSP (Vigilance) Ravinderpal Singh said a vigilance inquiry has been initiated regarding the properties of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid. A technical team of VB from Chandigarh reached here to assess Vaid’s properties. The assessment process was underway till the last reports came in.
When contacted, Kuldeep Singh Vaid said they are cooperating with the Vigilance Bureau and whatever documents are required for the enquiry would be provided to the VB.
Vaid had resigned as an IAS officer and joined the Congress to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2017. He had won the election from Gill constituency in 2017 but lost in the 2022 poll.
Before joining the Congress party, he had served on different posts in District Administration, Municipal Corporation Ludhiana and GLADA. Vaid’s wife had retired as a government school principal while his son Harkarandeep Singh Vaid is MC Councillor from ward no. 44.
