Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Dhillon

Ludhiana, May 24
Ranjit Singh Dhillon’s election campaign is gaining momentum and today during the campaign in the Dakha Vidhan Sabha constituency, the SAD candidate got a huge support from the people.
Addressing poll meetings under the leadership of MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and Ranjit Singh Dhillon said: “Jokers, dramatists, hypocrites and turncoats have already done a lot of damage to us and now, our Punjab and Punjabiyat are breathing their last.”
They said Delhi-based parties could not cheat the naive people of Punjab any more.
This time, residents would give a befitting reply to them by voting for the SAD.
Both leaders appealed to the people and said: “There is still time, go ahead and take Punjab on the path of progress again by supporting development works done by your own regional party SAD in the past.”
