Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Dhillon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

Ranjit Singh Dhillon’s election campaign is gaining momentum and today during the campaign in the Dakha Vidhan Sabha constituency, the SAD candidate got a huge support from the people.

Addressing poll meetings under the leadership of MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali and Ranjit Singh Dhillon said: “Jokers, dramatists, hypocrites and turncoats have already done a lot of damage to us and now, our Punjab and Punjabiyat are breathing their last.”

They said Delhi-based parties could not cheat the naive people of Punjab any more.

This time, residents would give a befitting reply to them by voting for the SAD.

Both leaders appealed to the people and said: “There is still time, go ahead and take Punjab on the path of progress again by supporting development works done by your own regional party SAD in the past.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manpreet Singh Ayali