Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana today

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, May 28
After Priyanka Gandhi kick-started her election campaign in Punjab on Sunday from Khanna now, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally at Dakha on Wednesday in favour of PPCC president and candidate from the Ludhiana constituency Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
The Congress in Ludhiana is going an extra mile to woo voters with a sole aim to defeat the turncoat, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and presence of Rahul Gandhi on the poll scene in Ludhiana will give a major boost and infuse enthusiasm in both leaders and party workers.
Senior leader Pratap Singh Bajwa is also camping in Ludhiana till the elections with only aim to teach ‘traitor’Bittu, a lesson. Rahul Gandhi’s rally will definitely ramp up campaigning.
Priyanka while addressing the rally at Khanna talked only about farmers and how the BJP does not understand Punjab and its farmers and their spirit. She asked the farmers to show Modi the door and choose the one who holds farmers and their sacrifices as supreme.
