Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Ludhiana, June 25
Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government outside the Civil Surgeon’s office.
Rajvir Kaur, president, ASHA Workers Association, said the government has decided to retire ASHA workers at the age of 58 years, which is a complete injustice. “The government should roll back its decision,” she said.
She further added that the retirement age should be increased from 58 years to 65 years, their increment should be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. “If government does not accept our demands, we will intensify our struggle but will now budge,” she said.
Another ASHA added that they are facing a severe financial crisis due to the lack of regular income, unlike state employees or even contractual staff.
“The state government had unheard the fact that they have been working with the department from the past many years with meagre contribution and now suddenly they have announced the retirement at the age of 58. A fixed pension of Rs 10,000 should also be given to the ASHAs,” said another member of the union.
