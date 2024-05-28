Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

The Punjab Congress president and party’s candidate from Ludhiana, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, said from June 4, people of Ludhiana will make out the difference between a “non-resident MP” and a “permanent resident MP” once Bittu gets defeated.

Ramoowalia extends support Lok Bhalai Party chief Balwant Singh Ramoowalia extended support to Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and said he believes in the roadmap of Warring that he has chalked out for Ludhiana and is extending unconditional support to him

He said Ludhiana has an unbroken record of returning the Congress candidate to Parliament in last three consecutive elections and it will continue the trend this time also.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Gill and Atam Nagar Assembly and ward number 1 where senior Congress leaders Rakesh Pandey, Simarjit Bains and ward incharge Amarjit Jita were also present.

During his campaign in Jagraon, he condemned party traitors and urging voters to focus on development.

In response to the defection of a village sarpanch from the party, Warring drew historical parallels to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha, stating, “It is because of traitors like these that Bhagat Singh was martyred and Kartar Singh Sarabha faced the gallows. While the entire Punjab stands united in this righteous struggle, these traitors side with tyrannical opportunists. Bittu, driven by his lust for power, has betrayed the very party that nurtured and supported his political journey.”

“Modi isn’t even willing to negotiate with you during the elections. If he wins, he’ll make your life even more difficult. Many of you have taken loans from banks or individuals, and he will seize your lands,” Warring said.

Warring’s campaign was met with enthusiastic support in Jagraon, where he participated in a massive roadshow and addressed worker meetings in Ludhiana North. He called on the people to vote on the agenda of development rather than loyalty to a party.

