Raja Warring files nomination

Ludhiana, May 13

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today filed his nomination papers for the Ludhiana parliamentary seat. Accompanied by district presidents of the party’s urban and rural units, Warring submitted his candidacy papers.

Among the notable attendees during the nomination filing was Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of the renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

As a gesture of respect to the Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who recently passed away, Raja Warring chose to cancel his planned roadshow and show-of-strength rally. This demonstration of reverence underscores his deep appreciation for Punjab’s cultural icons and his unwavering commitment to honouring their legacies.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Warring promised to eradicate gangsterism in Punjab. He said, “The brutal killing of Sidhu Moowewala is not just a tragedy, it’s a stark reminder of the pressing need to rid Punjab of the scourge and criminality.”

Following the nomination filing, Raja Warring inaugurated the Congress’ election office on Ferozepur Road.

Engaging with constituents, he traversed through various villages, including Narangwal, Mansuran, Sehzada, Lalton Kalan, Ayali Kalan and Singhpura of Gill constituency. His interactions with the people reflected a sincere desire to understand their concerns and aspirations, reinforcing his pledge to be a responsive and accessible representative.

Last day to file nominations today

