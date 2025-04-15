DT
Home / Ludhiana / Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora distributes uniforms to students, emphasises importance of holistic education

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora distributes uniforms to students, emphasises importance of holistic education

The initiative was part of his ongoing efforts to promote quality education and ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to essential academic resources
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 PM Apr 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MP Sanjeev Arora distributes school uniforms to students of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Ludhiana, on Tuesday.
To support education and student welfare, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora visited Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Ludhiana, on Tuesday, where he distributed school uniforms to students. The initiative was part of his ongoing efforts to promote quality education and ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to essential academic resources.

Addressing the students, MP Arora urged the young learners to focus on academics as well as extracurricular activities. The occasion was graced by several dignitaries, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Bains and school principal Dr Pardeep Kumar.

