Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora distributes uniforms to students, emphasises importance of holistic education

To support education and student welfare, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora visited Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Ludhiana, on Tuesday, where he distributed school uniforms to students. The initiative was part of his ongoing efforts to promote quality education and ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to essential academic resources.

Addressing the students, MP Arora urged the young learners to focus on academics as well as extracurricular activities. The occasion was graced by several dignitaries, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Bains and school principal Dr Pardeep Kumar.