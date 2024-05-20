Rana: Congress warns against BJP’s attempts to polarise state

Ludhiana, May 19
Punjab Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Rana KP Singh, who was in the city today, asserted that his party would not let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polarise Punjab at any cost.
“The BJP is only dividing and polarising people across the country. There was a threat of polarisation in Punjab as well. We won’t let the state turn into another Kashmir,” he asserted.
He also criticised the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for failing to fulfil its promises that it had made to the people of the state before coming to power.
Addressing a press conference here today, Rana said it was a fight between two ideologies, one that of the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, and the other represented by the BJP, led by Narendra Modi.
He said while Rahul practiced inclusive politics, Modi was practicing exclusivist politics, which was not good for the country. AAP had shown different dreams to people of the state but had betrayed their expectations.
“If the AAP government diverted the money it spends on advertisement towards various developmental works, people could get a lot of relief,” he said.
Rana also listed welfare measures that the Congress has promised in its poll manifesto, the ‘Nyay Patra’, adding that all these schemes would be implemented in a time-bound manner.
