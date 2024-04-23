Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Ludhiana, April 22
Putting speculations at rest, the SAD (Badal) today declared its candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon from Ludhiana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After meetings and feedback rounds, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced the candidate from Ludhiana along with Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Chandigarh.
Ranjit Singh Dhillon was member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 2012-2017. Dhillon was elected as an MLA from Ludhiana East in 2012 and remained in office till 2017. In 2017, he lost to Congress candidate Sanjay Talwar.
Now, Ludhiana will see a contest between Ravneeet Bittu from the BJP, Ranjit Singh Dhillon from the SAD (B), Ashok Parashar Pappi from AAP and Amritpal Singh from the SAD (A) while the Congress is yet to declare its candidate.
