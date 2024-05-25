Ravneet Bittu advocates for BJP’s line of development

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

Ravneet Bittu, the BJP candidate from Ludhiana, outpaced his opponents in the ongoing election campaign by visiting various areas of the city. During his tour, he attended meetings in Guru Vihar Society on Rahon Road, New Subhash Nagar and other locations, where

he was joined by notable figures such as Ram Choudhary, Vipan Sood Kaka, councillor Yashpal Choudhary, former councillor Virender Sehgal, Leena Tapria and Happy Randhawa.

Addressing a large gathering, Bittu expressed his enthusiasm about the overwhelming support for the BJP in Ludhiana. He attributed this to BJP’s commitment to work and the deep sense of nationalism within the party. Bittu highlighted the persistent hope and trust of the people in their leaders signify a desire for genuine progress, a sentiment that has led voters away from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bittu criticised the AAP for failing to fulfill its promises, such as providing Rs 1,000 to mothers and sisters, increasing pensions to Rs 2,500 and enhancing basic amenities in Punjab. He pointed out that while the people receive nothing, AAP MLAs enjoy substantial salaries and benefits. Bittu also accused the Congress of being complicit with the AAP in Chandigarh.

He urged the citizens to support BJP for the welfare of Ludhiana, promising developments such as an AIIMS, Metro services, widened roads and solutions for polluted water like that of the Budha Nullah. He called on the people to vote for BJP on June 1 to ensure a better future for Ludhiana.

