Ravneet Bittu takes out roadshow in Gill Assembly segment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

The BJP candidate from Ludhiana, Ravneet Bittu, today took out a roadshow in different villages of the Gill Assembly constituency, where he got a warm response from the residents. On the occasion, BJP (Rural) president Raminder Singh Sangowal was also present. The roadshow passed through Bhattiyan, Ladhowal, Pratap Singh Wala, Ayali Khurd, Ayali Kalan, Thrike, Daad, Kiran Vihar and ended at Phoolwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Bittu said, “The support received from village to village in today’s roadshow is a testimony to the fact that no one can stop BJP from winning the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Today, everyone is influenced by the policies of the BJP government and the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes decisions with determination, such an example is not to be found anywhere.” He added he is the grandson of Beant Singh, who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country and was one of the pioneers of Punjab Congress, but felt the need to leave the party because he resonated with the PM’s decision to build Ram Mandir, Kartapur Corridor and instate Veer Bal Divas dedicated to the martyrdom of the Sahibzaadas.

He added while UP has reached great heights under the leadership of the BJP, the bad policies of the Akali Dal, Congress and AAP have ruined Punjab, and that the talk is not about saving the chair but about saving Punjab’s villages.

