Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

Ravneet Bittu, BJP candidate from Ludhiana, today said he was confident of winning Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat on the basis of his report card, his commitment to the people of his constituency and the ‘magic’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personality and vision.

My first two priorities after winning the seat would be setting up of AIIMS and Industrial Park. Punjab is lacking in secondary and tertiary healthcare and AIIMS will provide better health services to Ludhiana, and enable direct employment avenues for around 5,000 people. Ravneet Bittu, BJP candidate

Bittu, at a press meeting, unveiled the vision paper for Ludhiana and said his first two priorities after winning the seat would be setting up of AIIMS and Industrial Park. He said affordable and quality healthcare was need of the hour for Punjab is lacking in secondary and tertiary healthcare and AIIMS would provide better health services to Ludhiana and neighbouring districts, and enable direct employment avenues for around 5,000 people. The environment-friendly Industrial Park, as per plan, would include subsidised land, dry port, labour quarters, ESI hospital and much more.

Bittu said he would ensure change in 45 days of the form 43 A payment method for industry or will get it extended for at least 120 days. He said that Ludhiana’s contribution in Punjab’s industrial production is of around 60 per cent and most of it is exported, but there was no dedicated exhibition or convention centre to display goods for visitors from other states and countries. He said he would propose a global exhibition and convention centre for trade fairs. He added laying a Metro network is also on his agenda to ease traffic and pollution in Ludhiana. He said within six months, the feasibility survey of the Metro would be completed from Kohara to Mullanpur. The cleaning of Budha Nullah and elevated road from Tajpur to Habbowal are also on the priority list, he added. Bittu said that food processing clusters to enhance income of farmers, setting up premier institutes like IIT and IIM for global education are some of the other issues he would lay emphasis on. He said that a working women’s hostel for those who come to Ludhiana for work is necessary for their security and a boost of morale.

An international cricket stadium with an international sports centre will be opened in Ludhiana which will have an all weather swimming pool, basketball, lawn tennis, squash, volley ball and other sports facilities for indoor games. He said international connectivity to UK, Europe and North America will be initiated at Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Airport at Halwara.

Giving an overview of his performance in the Parliament, Bittu said he had asked 367 questions, which are the highest in his three terms. He took part in 56 debates and his attendance was 90 per cent, placing him among the few top parliamentarians. He said he had distributed Rs 41 crore MPLAD funds, of which he spent Rs 9.37 crore on open air gyms, Rs 8.62 crore on CCTV cameras in villages, Rs 11.90 crore on inter-locking tiles, sewerage and solar lights, Rs 9.68 crore on construction of schools, dharamshalas, and Rs 1.25 crore on Covid equipment. Bittu said Rs 756 crore worth elevated roads were constructed on his initiative.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Ravneet Bittu