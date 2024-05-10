Ravneet Singh Bittu to file papers today, Ranjit Dhillon on May 13

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 9

It is always a ‘do-or-die’ situation for candidates and parties when any major elections take place. And many of the candidates believe in the power of the stars that they plan the schedule accordingly for positive outcome. At the same time, they keep under wraps as to whom they believe in, what they do or the auspicious time for filing nominations, etc.

BJP candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu will file the nomination papers tomorrow. Sources close to him reveal that the time and the “dress code” is all set for filing the nomination.

Bittu will start from his residence at Rose Garden, reach Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, then Durga Mata Mandir, Bharat Nagar Chowk. Finally from the gate of the Mini-Secretariat, he will travel in his Ambassador car of his grandfather Sardar Beant Singh. And finally, the papers will be filed between 12-1 pm. He will be accompanied by Vijay Rupani, senior BJP leader.

Bittu, who is generally seen in white kurta pyjamas, is campaigning in a white shirt and blue jeans for the past about eight to 10 days. When asked from a person close to him, if the same was told by any astrologer, the person smiled and said: “It could be”.

While Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD (Badal) candidate from Ludhiana, will file nominations on May 13. Another senior leader from the party, JS Sokhi, said the date had been given by the party high command. “A path is held at the party’s office on Malhar Road and after getting the hukamnama, Dhillon will move to file the papers with near and dear ones. Of course, the entire process will start with the blessings of the Almighty,” said Sokhi.

Dhillon, however, feels that this time, Ludhiana needs to provide the power in the hands of a candidate, who is approachable and who is certainly not an outsider. “Only the person from Ludhiana would be able to raise residents’ voice in a better way in Parliament,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ravneet Bittu