Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Ludhiana, June 25
Two robbers posing as plumbers barged into a house in Samrala and decamped with cash and gold ornaments after tying the hands and legs of a woman.
Both the robbers were also captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The police have launched a hunt to arrest them.
Harmesh Kaur said that her daughter-in-law, Amandeep Kaur, had gone to her maternal home on Monday evening and her son had gone to work. Two young men entered the house and said they had come to repair the taps. Both the robbers started checking taps in the bathroom. The accused then suddenly picked up t-shirts from the bathroom and tied her hands and feet.
They took out money lying in the cupboard and also took off her gold earrings.
Amandeep Kaur said that she suspectS the role of some known persons who was aware that her mother-in-law was alone at home. The way the robbers came on the pretext of repairing the taps and went straight to the wardrobe room it signalled the connivance of some closed ones.
SHO Rao Varinder Singh said the police were searching for the robbers on the basis of CCTV footage.
