Rotary Club launches campaign against drug abuse in Ahmedgarh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 25

District chair for the de-addiction programme of the Rotary International District 3090 has launched a comprehensive and coordinated movement to spread awareness about causes and consequences of drug abuse that has claimed many lives and ruined a large number of families in the border state.

Chief advisor PDG Amjad Ali kicked-off the movement during a function that was chaired by president Anil Jain and district governor Ghanshyam Kansal was the chief guest.

Event’s convener Bipan Sethi said the RID 3090 had established a special chair to work for eradication of drug menace at areas falling under jurisdiction of 110 clubs in different parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. “Identifying drug abuse as a major impediment in achievement of desired results in seven focus areas of human service, the RID 3090 led by Ghanshyam Kansal had earlier announced to adopt an elaborate de-addiction programme as the star project of the district. Senior Rotarian Surinder Pal Sofat has been appointed district chairman of the organisation,” said Sethi.

Elaborating on the subject, Ghanshyam Kansal said the industrial development and trade wing of the organisation would also ensure rehabilitation of youths shunning drugs following the deaddiction programme to be undertaken under supervision of district chairman Surinder Pal Sofat. More than 100 teams of volunteers have been constituted to organise workshops and seminars to spread awareness about causes and consequences of the menace of drug abuse.

