Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Amarinder Singh’s ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu denied anticipatory bail

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 11

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri today dismissed the anticipatory bail application moved by Capt Sandeep Sandhu, ex-OSD to former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, in the alleged Sidhwan Bet Rs 65 lakh streetlights scam.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court observed that the allegations against the applicant are serious in nature and nothing is on file to infer any reason for false implication of the applicant. Hence, the custodial interrogation of the applicant shall be required for proper investigation of the case.

“The investigation is at a very initial stage and there seem to be trail of events and the persons involved in the entire process. A huge amount is involved in this case. Various other persons have also been nominated as accused in this case during investigation. In such type of cases much more can come to the light as the investigation progress,” the court further observed.

Vigilance Bureau had claimed that Sandhu had influenced the deal of buying the streetlights at more than double rate and he allegedly received financial benefits to the tune of several lakhs.

Sandhu’s lawyer had pleaded before the court that the he was not even named in the FIR, nor did his name crop up in the inquiry conducted by Vigilance Bureau.

Moreover, co-accused Satwinder Singh Kang BDPO had made the payment to M/s Amar Electrical Enterprises on May 13, 2022 when the new government came to power in the state of Punjab and the applicant was not having any influence, rather the new government was having its influence on that day.

Hence, it was crystal clear that the work of making payment, receiving the same and installing street lights in the villages was only and only up to the co-accused Satwinder Singh Kang, Teja Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and the applicant had nothing to do with their work.

Not only this, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner has also got an inquiry conducted in this case and at the time of inquiry, nothing was found against the applicant. Thus, there is no evidence to connect the applicant with the alleged offence, added Sandhu’s lawyer before the court.

#capt amarinder singh