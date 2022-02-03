'SAD-BSP govt will ensure safety of common man'

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 2

“If the alliance of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is voted to power in the state, the law and order situation, which is at present quite disturbing, will be improved,” said candidate of the alliance from the Ludhiana West constituency Maheshinder Singh Grewal while addressing residents of Aggar Nagar here today.

During interaction with the residents, Grewal said ensuring the safety of the common man should be their topmost priority and if voted to power, the next SAD-BSP government would create a sense of security among citizens, especially women, with 24x7 patrolling by PCR vehicles.

The SAD leader said the Congress government had wasted the past five years and it had miserably failed to maintain law and order which had worsened during its rule.

“But the next government, led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, would ensure safety and security of the common man,” he said.

Grewal also focused on works done by the previous SAD-BJP government during its 10 years tenure.

He said the then government under the leadership of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal had established cancer centres and drug de-addiction centres across the state.

“We want to make health facilities affordable to people of the state and that too by maintaining the dignity of doctors,” he added.